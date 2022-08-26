Factbox: Turkish firms holding, buying Russian assets after U.S. warning

U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo attends the National Action Network National Convention in New York, U.S., April 8, 2022. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Aug 26 (Reuters) - The United States warned Turkey's largest business group of possible sanctions risks this week if its companies do business with Russian entities and individuals targetted by Washington over Moscow's war in Ukraine.

U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo sent the letter to the TUSIAD business association, which has some 45,000 members. Turkey's finance minister Nureddin Nebati called any concerns stemming from it "meaningless" on Friday. read more

NATO member Ankara opposes Western sanctions on Moscow and has ramped up trade and tourism with Russia even as it opposes the invasion. It has also pledged that the sanctions will not be circumvented in Turkey. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Some Turkish firms have purchased or sought to buy Russian assets from Western partners pulling back due to the sanctions, while others maintain large assets in the country. Here is a partial list:

TURKISH COMPANIES THAT ACQUIRED OR SOUGHT TO BUY RUSSIAN ASSETS SINCE WAR BEGAN:

* Belgian brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev said in April it was in active talks to sell its non-controlling stake in its Russian joint venture AB InBev Efes to Turkish partner Anadolu Efes (AEFES.IS). read more

* Turkey's Koc Holding's (KCHOL.IS) appliances giant Arcelik (ARCLK.IS) signed a share purchase agreement with U.S.-based Whirlpool (WHR.N) for all shares in the latter's Russian units Indesit International JSC and Whirlpool RUS LLC for $233 million.

* Turkey's Fiba Retail is in talks to become a franchise partner for Spanish chain Mango's Russia stores, Russian media reported.

* Turkey's Flo Shoes reported in May that it was in talks to buy more than 100 stores owned by fitness brand Reebok in Russia. read more

TOP ISTANBUL-LISTED COMPANIES MAINTAINING RUSSIAN ASSETS BASED ON DISCLOSURES:

* Glass and glass products producer Sisecam holds four Russian subsidiaries with 31.88 billion roubles ($530.4 million) in assets. The company reported its annual production capacity in Russia to be 1.6 million tons at the end of 2021.

* Conglomerate Zorlu's appliances business Vestel has Russian assets valued at 8.81 billion roubles. With its sales and operational businesses, Vestel's Russian assets total 9.30 billion roubles.

* Is Bank's Russian subsidiary is valued at 4.76 billion roubles.

* Conglomerate Koc Holding's Arcelik has full ownership of Russian unit Beko LLC which has 4.28 billion roubles in assets.

* Construction mogul Enka's Russian subsidiary totals 3.85 billion roubles in assets.

* Denizbank's Russian subsidiary has 1.13 billion roubles in assets.

($1 = 60.1 roubles)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Azra Ceylan, Canan Sevgili and Halilcan Soran; Additional reporting by Elena Vardon; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.