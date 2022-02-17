UAE, India to sign trade, investment deal on Friday

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) extends his hand for a handshake with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and UAE's deputy commander-in-chief of the armed forces during a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

DUBAI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates and India will sign a trade and investment agreement on Friday during a virtual summit attended by the countries two leaders, Emirati media reported.

UAE de facto ruler Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will witness the signing of the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

The agreement will "usher in a new era of economic cooperation and unlock greater avenues for trade and investment," UAE state news agency WAM reported late on Wednesday.

Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; editing by Richard Pullin

