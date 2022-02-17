1 minute read
UAE, India to sign trade, investment deal on Friday
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
DUBAI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates and India will sign a trade and investment agreement on Friday during a virtual summit attended by the countries two leaders, Emirati media reported.
UAE de facto ruler Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will witness the signing of the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).
The agreement will "usher in a new era of economic cooperation and unlock greater avenues for trade and investment," UAE state news agency WAM reported late on Wednesday.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; editing by Richard Pullin
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.