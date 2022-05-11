UAE raises 1.5 bln dirhams in first local currency-denominated bond sale

Investors work in the Dubai International Financial Market September 13, 2010. REUTERS/Mosab Omar

CAIRO, May 11 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates has raised 1.5 billion dirhams ($408.43 million) in its first local currency-denominated bond auction, the state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.

The sale of the two- and three-year tranches, each at 750 million dirhams, attracted 9.4 billion dirhams in offers combined, it added. The auction was the first of several planned for this year.

($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy and Yousef Saba Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.