Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

UBS CEO sees Archegos hit as one-off, plays down job cuts - Blick

2 minute read

Designated new CEO Ralph Hamers of Swiss bank UBS addresses a news conference in Zurich, Switzerland February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/Files

ZURICH, June 28 (Reuters) - UBS Group (UBSG.S) Chief Executive Ralph Hamers sees the hit from collapsed investment fund Archegos as a "unique event", he told Swiss newspaper Blick.

"Archegos is not a systemic failure, but rather a unique event that can hardly find comparisons. In this case, there was a lack of transparency. We will no longer accept that. In any case, we have learned our lessons from it," he said in the interview.

UBS, the world's largest wealth manager, unveiled a $774 million revenue hit in the first quarter from the default of Archegos, which detracted from results that included record high client activity levels. read more

Hamers also played down reports that Switzerland's biggest bank was cutting hundreds of jobs.

"In order to reduce costs, we need to cut jobs in certain areas. In others, however, we are creating new jobs. The bottom line is that the number of our employees will remain more or less the same," he was quoted as saying.

Reporting by Michael Shields

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 5:40 AM UTCDidi's $4 bln IPO order books to close Monday - sources

China's biggest ride-sharing firm Didi Global Inc will close the investor order books for its U.S. initial public offering (IPO) to raise up to $4 billion one day early on Monday, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

BusinessWith cloud and AI, IBM broadens 5G deals with Verizon and Telefonica
BusinessEXCLUSIVE Groups urge G20 to adopt Brady-style debt-for-climate swaps
BusinessAnalysis: Chinese flock to home-grown brands in golden opportunity for investors
BusinessFed's Rosengren says U.S. can't afford housing market 'boom and bust' - FT