Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

BusinessUBS says EU fine could cost $100 mln in Q2

Reuters
1 minute read

UBS (UBSG.S) said a fine imposed on it by the European Commission for anti-competitive behaviour would have an impact of about $100 million on its second-quarter results, adding that it was considering an appeal.

EU antitrust regulators on Thursday fined Nomura (9716.T), UBS and UniCredit (CRDI.MI) a total of 371 million euros ($452 million) for taking part in a European governments bonds trading cartel. read more

"This is a legacy issue dating back to 2007-2011 and we have taken appropriate action years ago to mitigate and improve processes," UBS said. "We note the European Commission's decision on this matter and are considering an appeal."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Business

Business · 7:07 AM UTCSlide in cryptocurrencies, other high-fliers, comes amid looming U.S. inflation worries

A selloff in cryptocurrencies, high-growth stocks and other high-flying assets may be signalling a more cautious outlook among market participants after a stretch of rampant exuberance, investors and analysts said.

BusinessApollo co-founder Josh Harris to step down from his day-to-day role
BusinessBitcoin’s star backers, dip buyers help cryptos recover
BusinessU.S. lawmakers to propose tax credit for sustainable aviation fuel
BusinessByteDance founder to step down as CEO, hand over to college roommate