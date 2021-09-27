Skip to main content

Business

UFC-owner Endeavor to buy sports betting firm OpenBet for $1.2 bln

1 minute read

The Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) logo hangs from the New York Stock Exchange on the morning of its public listing at the NYSE in New York City, U.S., April 29, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR.N), the owner of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, will buy sports betting firm OpenBet from Scientific Games Corp (SGMS.O) for $1.2 billion in cash and stock, the companies said on Monday.

Endeavor, whose shares were up nearly 9% in extended trading, said the acquisition will strengthen its position in the sports betting industry. It comes at a time when the online gambling space has been seeing frenetic dealmaking.

Last week, British gambling firm Entain (ENT.L) said it had received a takeover proposal from U.S. fantasy sports betting company DraftKings (DKNG.O), valuing it at $22.4 billion. read more

Demand for online betting has boomed during the pandemic as customers took to playing from home when casinos and betting shops were off-limits.

The OpenBet deal, which is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022, will be financed through $1 billion in cash and $200 million worth of Endeavor's Class A common stock, the companies said.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 9:03 PM UTC

Fed officials: Bond taper still hinges on continued job growth

U.S. Federal Reserve officials including one influential board member on Monday tied reduction in the Fed's monthly bond purchases to continued job growth, with a September employment report now a potential trigger for the central bank's bond "taper."

Business
Facebook puts Instagram Kids on hold amid criticism of planned app
Business
Two Fed officials retire amid scrutiny over investment trades
Business
U.S. pandemic fraud crackdown yields first case against bank employees
Business
Wells Fargo to pay $37.3 mln to settle US claims it fraudulently overcharged customers