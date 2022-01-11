UK competition regulator to look into Brookfield's stake buy in Scotia Gas

People walk to Brookfield Place off Bay Street on the day of the annual general meeting for Brookfield Asset Management shareholders in Toronto, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Jan 11 (Reuters) - UK's competition watchdog said on Tuesday it was looking into the potential purchase of a stake in Scotia Gas Networks by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAMa.TO).

UK power producer SSE (SSE.L) in August agreed to sell its entire 33.3% stake in Scotia Gas Networks for 1.23 billion pounds ($1.67 billion) to a Canadian consortium of Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board and Brookfield Super-Core Infrastructure Partners. read more

($1 = 0.7358 pounds)

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

