UK competition watchdog approves Adevinta acquisition of eBay classified ads unit

An eBay sign at an office building in San Jose, California, May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach/File Photo

Britain's competition watchdog on Wednesday approved Norway's Adevinta's (ADEV.OL) planned acquisition of U.S. e-commerce group eBay's (EBAY.O) classified ads business.

The Competition and Markets Authority said in a statement it would not refer the acquisition or eBay's purchase of a minority stake in Adevinta to further investigation.

The two companies said in March they planned to sell three smaller British units in order to secure regulatory approval for a long-planned tie-up of their global classified ads businesses. read more

Adevinta in a statement welcomed the CMA move, and said it targeted completion of the acquisition in the second quarter this year, subject to regulator approval in Austria.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.