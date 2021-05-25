Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Britain is considering all options for Liberty Steel after the collapse of its main lender Greensill Capital, but nationalisation was the least likely route, business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday.

Kwarteng also told a parliamentary hearing that he was happy that Liberty owner Sanjeev Gupta announced that refinancing was proceeding of his UK steel assets.

Liberty Steel, which employs 3,000 people in Britain, said on Monday it was planning to sell three 'non-core' UK plants as part of a major restructuring. read more

