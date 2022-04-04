UK financial regulators to review LME halt to trading

Traders work on the floor of the London Metal Exchange, in London, Britain September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - British financial regulators said on Monday that they would review the way the London Metal Exchange (LME) handled a halt in chaotic nickel trading last month and said the episode underlined questions about LME's transparency.

The Financial Conduct Authority said it and the Bank of England would determine if further action should be taken.

"Events around the suspension and resumption of trading have underlined questions raised in a recent LME Discussion Paper on Market Structure, particularly the role of transparency in the LME and related markets," the regulators said.

"The FCA has been in discussion with the LME on its proposals for some time and expects the LME to consider carefully how recent events should shape its future approach on market structure."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kate Holton Editing by William Schomberg

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.