UK house price growth slows to 10.2% in Oct - ONS

High-rise apartments under construction can be seen in the distance behind a row of residential housing in south London, Britain, August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - British house prices in October were 10.2% higher than a year earlier, official figures showed on Wednesday, down from an annual increase of 12.3% recorded for September, the last month when a property purchase tax incentive was in place.

London was the region with the lowest annual growth in October at 6.2%, the Office for National Statistics said.

Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg

