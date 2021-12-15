Business
UK house price growth slows to 10.2% in Oct - ONS
1 minute read
LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - British house prices in October were 10.2% higher than a year earlier, official figures showed on Wednesday, down from an annual increase of 12.3% recorded for September, the last month when a property purchase tax incentive was in place.
London was the region with the lowest annual growth in October at 6.2%, the Office for National Statistics said.
Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg
