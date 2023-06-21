UK pledges up to 20 mln pounds to help derisk investment in Ukraine

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Britain on Wednesday pledged 20 million pounds ($25 million)to boost access to a World Bank scheme which helps derisk business operations in Ukraine, a move designed to encourage more investment in the country.

"The UK has today announced a funding boost of up to 20 million (pounds) for the World Bank’s Multilateral Investment Guarantees Agency to help support more private sector investment in Ukraine to help the country rebuild," Britain's business and trade department said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7861 pounds)

Reporting by Alistar Smout and William James; editing by Sarah Young















