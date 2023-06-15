UK pub group Fullers flags sales hit from train, tube strikes















June 15 (Reuters) - British pub chain Fuller Smith & Turner (FSTA.L) said tubes and rail strikes in the past year dented its sales, while it reported higher sales in the first 10 weeks of the current financial year.

The company said that it expected strike action to have impacted sales by in excess of 5 million pounds ($6.33 million) in the financial year.

While the hospitality sector is recovering from its COVID-19 lows, nationwide rail strikes during the end of 2022 and early this year curbed customer visits to city-based venues, denting sales of restaurants and pub operators who are also battling high costs amid economic uncertainty.

"The train and tube strikes were particularly detrimental in Central London, where a significant proportion of our estate is situated, with commuters choosing to work from home," the company said in a statement.

Like-for-like sales in the fiscal year's first 10 weeks ended June 10 were up 13.9% from a year ago.

($1 = 0.7905 pounds)

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.