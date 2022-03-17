UK-registered P&O Ferries suspends services, says it is not going bust

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - UK-registered P&O Ferries, which sails major routes including between Britain, France and Ireland, said it had halted all sailings but was not going into administrationand would make a major announcement later on Thursday.

"P&O Ferries is not going into liquidation," a P&O Ferries spokesperson said in a statement.

"We have asked all ships to come alongside, in preparation for a company announcement. Until then, services from P&O will not be running and we are advising travellers of alternative arrangements."

Dubai ports firm DP World bought the company in 2019.

The BBC reported that a P&O message sent to staff said the company announcement "will secure the long-term viability of P&O Ferries". Like all travel companies, P&O will have been hit by two years of COVID restrictions which disrupted tourist travel.

P&O has a fleet of more than 20 ships that sail across the English Channel, North Sea, and Irish Sea, the firm's website said. It has almost 4,000 members employees and operates more than 30,000 sailings a year.

The Times newspaper reported that P&O was preparing to sack British-based workers and replace them with foreign staff. The transport workers trade union, RMT, said it was disturbed at such reports and had advised its members to remain on board ships.

"We have instructed our members to remain onboard and are demanding our members across P&O’s UK operations are protected and that the Secretary of State intervenes to save UK seafarers from the dole queue," RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said, in reference to unemployment benefits.

P&O did not immediately respond to a request for comment in response to the union statement or the media report.

