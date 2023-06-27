UK regulator greenlights 2.2 bln pound schemes to fix water infrastructure

June 27 (Reuters) - Water industry regulator Ofwat on Tuesday gave its go ahead to schemes totalling 2.2 billion pounds ($2.80 billion) for starting work on infrastructure in the next two financial years and tackle problems such as storm overflows.

Ofwat, overseeing the privatised water and sewerage industry in England and Wales, said 10 schemes worth about 1.7 billion pounds were given the green light to begin work on storm overflows, including work on improving water quality at the bathing water site at Ilkley on the River Wharfe.

($1 = 0.7855 pounds)

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich















