Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

UK regulator says Sony's purchase of AWAL raises competition concerns

1 minute read

Sony Corp's logo is seen at its news conference in Tokyo, Japan November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Files

Sept 7 (Reuters) - UK's competition watchdog said on Tuesday its initial investigation into Sony Music Entertainment's purchase of AWAL, a provider of services to independent recording artists, raised competition concerns and could lead to worse terms for artists.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it found that the wholesale distribution of recorded music in the UK is highly concentrated at present, and if the deal had not gone ahead, Sony and AWAL could have competed more strongly with each other.

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 10:12 AM UTC

U.S. Congress stuck between a rock and a hard place on raising debt limit

Democrats and Republicans will start what could become a monumental game of chicken this month over raising the limit on U.S. government borrowing, as Congress attempts to avert an historic debt default.

Business
Five challenges the Fed chief may face in the next four years
Business
Toyota to spend $13.5 bln to develop electric vehicle battery tech by 2030
Business
The money is there, Volkswagen CEO says of planned battery cell push
Business
Explainer: How will solid-state batteries make electric vehicles better?