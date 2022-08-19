UK stocks under pressure as economic outlook darkens

The outside of the London Stock Exchange building is seen in the City of London, March 7, 2005. MRKET REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo/File Photo

Aug 19 (Reuters) - UK's blue-chip stock index edged lower on Friday, and the domestically focused midcap index was set to end the week down as consumer sentiment hit a record low amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 (.FTSE) slipped 0.2% by 0715 GMT, with losses capped by sterling's tumble to a four-week low.

British consumer sentiment in August fell to its lowest since at least 1974, a survey showed, as households feel "a sense of exasperation" about the soaring costs. read more

Another set showed British shoppers spent more than expected in July as many were enticed by online shopping promotions. The data provided no respite for retail stocks, with the sector (.FTNMX404010) down 1% as the longer-term trend for sales was expected to go down. read more

The FTSE 250 index (.FTMC), more exposed to the domestic economy, slid 0.4% and was on course for weekly losses of 1.3%

Joules Group (JOUL.L) slumped 32.5% after the fashion retailer said that it would plunge to an annual loss, as the recent hot weather and cost-of-living crisis hit demand for its main categories such as outerwear and rainwear. read more

Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru: Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

