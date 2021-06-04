UK strikes trade deal with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein

British trade minister Liz Truss speaks to Reuters after signing a free trade agreement with Singapore, in Singapore, December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Pedja Stanisic//File Photo

Britain announced a trade deal with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein on Friday, replacing the temporary arrangements that had been in place since it left the European Union.

"Today’s deal will be a major boost for our trade with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, growing an economic relationship already worth £21.6 billion, while supporting jobs and prosperity in all four nations at home," trade minister Truss said in a statement.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.