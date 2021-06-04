Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
UK strikes trade deal with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein

British trade minister Liz Truss speaks to Reuters after signing a free trade agreement with Singapore, in Singapore, December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Pedja Stanisic//File Photo

Britain announced a trade deal with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein on Friday, replacing the temporary arrangements that had been in place since it left the European Union.

"Today’s deal will be a major boost for our trade with Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, growing an economic relationship already worth £21.6 billion, while supporting jobs and prosperity in all four nations at home," trade minister Truss said in a statement.

