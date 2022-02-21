UK subprime lender Morses Club's CEO steps down

Feb 21 (Reuters) - British subprime lender Morses Club (MCLM.L) said on Monday Chief Executive Officer Paul Smith has left his role with immediate effect, and has been replaced by Chief Operating Officer Gary Marshall.

Morses also said it now expects adjusted pre-tax profit for fiscal year 2022 to be 20%-30% below current market expectations.

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru

