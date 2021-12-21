UK watchdog to move Veolia-Suez probe to in-depth phase

The logo of Veolia Environnement is seen on a waste compactor in Velizy-Villacoublay, near Paris, France, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Britain's antitrust watchdog moved its probe on the merger of Veolia (VIE.PA) and Suez (SEVI.PA) to an in-depth investigation on Monday after the French waste and water management groups did not offer the regulator any concessions over its concerns.

Earlier this month, the Competition and Markets Authority said the deal could lessen competition and mean higher bills for councils in the UK, and gave the companies time until Dec. 14 to propose undertakings. read more

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

