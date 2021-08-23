UK watchdog probes S&P Global's $44 bln deal with IHS Markit

The S&P Global logo is displayed on its offices in the financial district in New York City, U.S., December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said on Monday it has started its investigation into whether business information provider S&P Global's (SPGI.N) $44 billion purchase of London-based peer IHS Markit Ltd (INFO.N) would hurt competition.

S&P Global last year agreed to buy IHS Markit, creating a new data powerhouse serving Wall Street and the corporate world.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it has set a deadline of Oct. 19 for its phase 1 decision. The regulator had invited comments from interested parties in June.

Reporting by Priyanshi Mandhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

