Jaguar Land Rover pauses Russian deliveries over trading issues

British Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng arrives at the Cabinet Office in London, Britain, January 24, 2022. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Tuesday paused the delivery of vehicles to Russia, saying the current global situation had presented it with trading challenges.

British Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng welcomed the move and said it was part of a rapidly growing number of companies and governments that were seeking to isolate Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

"The current global context also present us with trading challenges so we are pausing the delivery of vehicles into the Russian market and continually monitoring the situation on behalf of our global customer base," the company said in a statement.

Britain's government has imposed harsh financial sanctions on Russia and several Russian companies and banks in a bid to pressure the Kremlin to pull back from the conflict, while shipping and air cargo routes have also been disrupted.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".

Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Kylie MacLellan and William James

