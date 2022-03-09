Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Ukraine bans exports of several grains, sugar, salt, meat

1 minute read

Sugar products are seen at a supermarket in Kiev, Ukraine, April 7, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/Files

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

LVIV, Ukraine, March 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine's government has banned exports of rye, barley, buckwheat, millet, sugar, salt, and meat until the end of this year, according to a cabinet resolution published on Wednesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Natalia Zinets Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters