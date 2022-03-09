1 minute read
Ukraine bans exports of several grains, sugar, salt, meat
LVIV, Ukraine, March 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine's government has banned exports of rye, barley, buckwheat, millet, sugar, salt, and meat until the end of this year, according to a cabinet resolution published on Wednesday.
Reporting by Natalia Zinets Editing by Shri Navaratnam
