UK's AO World to raise about $48 mln via placing, primarybid offer

A sign of AO is pictured outside the distribution centre in Crewe, Cheshire, Britain November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Carl Recine

July 6 (Reuters) - British online electricals retailer AO World (AO.L) said on Wednesday it intends to raise about 40 million pounds ($47.7 million) through a placing and a primarybid offer.

AO World said it would conduct the placing of new ordinary shares of 0.25 pence each at a price of 43 pence per share.

($1 = 0.8390 pounds)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.