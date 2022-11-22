UK's AO World warns of continued hit from cost-of-living crisis















Nov 22 (Reuters) - British online electrical retailer AO World (AO.L) on Tuesday flagged continued impact from a deepening cost-of-living crisis in the country, which has squeezed customers' finances ahead of the peak Christmas shopping season.

The group forecast adjusted core profit for the year ending March 31 to be in the top end of 20 million pounds-30 million pounds ($23.7-$35.5 million) range it had guided in August.

($1 = 0.8455 pounds)

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V











