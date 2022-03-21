UK's Ashmore chairman David Bennett to step down

March 21 (Reuters) - Investment firm Ashmore Group Plc (ASHM.L) said on Monday its Chairman David Bennett will step down next month.

Ashmore said Bennett will leave on April 20 and Clive Adamson, senior independent director, will take over as chairman the next day.

Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

