UK's Barratt to sell 604 homes to Citra Living for $212.6 mln

June 30 (Reuters) - Britain's largest housebuilder Barratt Developments (BDEV.L) on Friday said it had agreed to sell 604 homes to Citra Living Properties, a subsidiary of Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) for 168.4 million pounds ($212.57 million) in cash.

About 500 of the homes will be transferred to Citra's ownership by June 2024, while the remaining homes will be transferred the following year, Barratt said.

"Our goal at Citra is to bring much needed high quality homes to the UK rental market ... Our partnership with Barratt helps us achieve that goal," Citra Managing Director Andy Hutchinson said in a statement.

Britain's biggest mortgage lender Lloyds launched Citra Living in 2021 in a bid to enter the private rental sector.

($1 = 0.7922 pounds)

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.