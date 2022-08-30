UK's Bunzl lifts operating margin outlook after HY profit growth

Aug 30 (Reuters) - British business supplies distributor Bunzl Plc (BNZL.L) on Tuesday raised its 2022 group operating margin outlook after it reported a more than 12% rise in half-year adjusted profit.

Bunzl, which supplies food packaging, latex gloves, work wear and stationery to businesses, said adjusted profit before tax for the six months ended June 30 was 380.5 million pounds ($445.4 million), compared with 338.4 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8543 pounds)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.