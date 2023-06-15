UK's Bunzl sees higher half-year revenue on acquisition boost















June 15 (Reuters) - Bunzl Plc (BNZL.L), a British business supplies distributor, on Thursday forecast higher half-yearly revenue, aided by recent acquisitions and strong demand from the retail, food service and grocery sectors.

The company, which supplies food packaging, plastic cutlery, latex gloves and stationery to businesses, continues to benefit from strong demand for its low-priced products as businesses look to trim discretionary spending on the back of inflationary pressures.

Bunzl, which has been doubling down on acquisitions to fuel revenue growth, announced its decision to buy PPE products distributor EHM.

Revenue for the six months through June 30 is expected to increase by 4%-5% at actual exchange rates, Bunzl said, adding that full-year revenue growth will be "slightly higher" than 2022, but 2023 operating margins would be "slightly lower".

Reporting by Richard Rohan Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips











