UK's Cineworld to appeal $957 mln Cineplex ruling

A Cineplex movie theatre sign is seen over a construction gate on Yonge street in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Cineworld Group (CINE.L) will appeal a ruling by a Canadian court to pay C$1.23 billion ($956.68 million) to rival Cineplex as damages for scrapping a takeover deal, the British cinema operator said on Wednesday.

Cineworld, which walked away from the $1.65 billion deal in mid-2020 citing breaches in the merger agreement, said it disagrees with the Ontario Superior Court's judgement and does not expect damages to be payable while any appeal is ongoing.

($1 = 1.2857 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Chris Peters in Bengaluru

