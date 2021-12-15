Business
UK's Cineworld to appeal $957 mln Cineplex ruling
1 minute read
Dec 15 (Reuters) - Cineworld Group (CINE.L) will appeal a ruling by a Canadian court to pay C$1.23 billion ($956.68 million) to rival Cineplex as damages for scrapping a takeover deal, the British cinema operator said on Wednesday.
Cineworld, which walked away from the $1.65 billion deal in mid-2020 citing breaches in the merger agreement, said it disagrees with the Ontario Superior Court's judgement and does not expect damages to be payable while any appeal is ongoing.
($1 = 1.2857 Canadian dollars)
Reporting by Chris Peters in Bengaluru
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.