UK's Cineworld warns of low footfall over few film releases

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Cineworld (CINE.L) on Wednesday warned that admission levels at its theatres are likely to stay lower than expected until November due to limited film releases, hurting the debt-laden British group in the near term.

The world's second largest cinema chain with more than 9,000 screens globally said it was in discussions with parties over potential funding, or restructuring of its balance sheet.

Earlier this year, the company had indicated that it was pinning hopes on film sequels such as James Cameron's "Avatar 2" and Tom Cruise's "Top Gun: Maverick" as well as some Marvel films to help it bounce back from pandemic-driven losses. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.