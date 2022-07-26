UK's De La Rue scraps supply agreement with Portals Paper

The corporate logo of De La Rue is seen at De La Rue Malta at Bulebel Industrial Estate in Zejtun, Malta April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

July 26 (Reuters) - Britain's De La Rue (DLAR.L) said on Tuesday it has terminated its supply agreement with paper-making firm Portals Paper Ltd as the banknote printer cuts costs amid a worldwide transition to polymer banknotes.

De La Rue said the 16.7 million-pound ($20.1 million)settlement with Portals will help the company to save about 119 million pounds by exiting the agreement that was valid for over five more years.

"This settlement is another significant step in our plans for De La Rue to become a stronger, cash generative company, and in solving the legacy issues still present in the company," said Chief Executive Officer Clive Vacher in a statement.

In 2018, De La Rue sold the Portals paper-making business to a private equity-backed buyout firm and entered into a 10-year agreement for buying banknote, proofing and security paper from Portals, with a minimum annual volume guarantee.

But with the worldwide transition to polymer banknotes, the guaranteed minimum volumes became significantly in excess of De La Rue's annual requirements, resulting in substantial volume shortfall payments to Portals, De La Rue said in a statement.

De La Rue reiterated its annual adjusted profit outlook on Tuesday and said that net debt at the end of year was now expected to be in the range of 88 million-92 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8320 pounds)

