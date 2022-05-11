UK's FTSE 100 rises on commodity, earnings boost

The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

May 11 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 rose on Wednesday, boosted by a strong earnings update from Compass Group and a jump in commodity stocks ahead of crucial U.S. inflation data that will determine Federal Reserve's monetary policy.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) gained 0.7% at 0709 GMT, while the domestically focussed mid-cap index (.FTMC) advanced 0.5%.

Miners (.FTNMX551020) climbed 1.8% as metal prices rose on signs of lower domestic COVID-19 infections in China.

Oil majors Shell (SHEL.L) and BP (BP.L) rose 0.6% and 1.1%, respectively, tracking crude prices that recovered on supply concerns as the European Union worked on gaining support for a ban on Russian oil.

Among individual movers, Compass Group (CPG.L) rose 8.5% after it raised its annual revenue forecast and announced a 500 million pound ($616.65 million) share buyback after a strong first-half. read more

TP ICAP (TCAPI.L) rose 4.2% as the inter-dealer broker said its first-quarter revenue rose 14% as heightened market volatility spurred global trading opportunities.

Broadcaster ITV Plc (ITV.L) edged higher after reporting strong revenue, even as it warned that advertising markets would get much tougher in the months ahead, reflecting the absence of last year's European Football championship. read more

Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

