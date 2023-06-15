UK's Informa lifts annual profit, revenue forecasts















June 15 (Reuters) - British events organiser Informa Plc (INF.L) on Thursday raised its annual profit and revenue outlook, helped mainly by robust performance in its academic markets and B2B markets businesses.

The events industry has been recovering from a pandemic-driven slump that forced cancellation of hundreds of shows and conferences amid lockdowns and travel restrictions.

"Our strong underlying performance and good forward visibility on both volumes and value gives us confidence in a strong outcome in 2023 and continuing momentum into 2024," the company said in a statement.

The London-listed group said it now expects a 10% increase in its adjusted operating profit view for the year ending Dec. 31, at between 750 million pounds and 709 million pounds ($948.8 million-$897 million).

Revenue is expected between 2.95 billion pounds and 3.05 billion pounds, 7% higher than the previous forecast and ahead of the 2.89 billion pounds it reported in fiscal 2019, before the onset of the pandemic.

($1 = 0.7905 pounds)

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee











