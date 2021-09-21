Skip to main content

UK's Johnson discussed taxation with Amazon's Bezos

1 minute read

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks outside United Nations headquarters during the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly, in New York, U.S., September 20, 2021. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado/Files

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed the issue of taxation when he met Amazon's (AMZN.O) founder Jeff Bezos in New York, Downing Street said.

"The prime minister raised the issue of taxation, and hoped progress could be [made] in implementing the G7 agreement on tax," a Downing Street spokesperson said in a readout of the meeting.

Bezos pledged on Monday to give away $1 billion in grants this year to focus on efforts around conservation. read more

The pledge is a part of his previously announced Bezos Earth Fund, which the Amazon founder started last year to execute his $10 billion commitment to fund scientists, activists and non-profit organizations in the fight against climate change.

“The prime minister welcomed the Bezos Earth Fund’s commitment, announced tonight, to give $1 billion to protect forests and remove carbon from the air," Downing Street said.

"The prime minister and Mr Bezos agreed to work together to see what more could be done in the run up to and at COP26."

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kate Holton

