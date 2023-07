July 31 (Reuters) - Shares in British building and roofing products supplier Marshalls (MSLH.L) fell up to 11.1% after it flagged that a recovery in market conditions was unlikely in the second half of the year and also said it would potentially cut around 250 jobs.

