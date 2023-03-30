UK's M&C Saatchi names media firm Future CEO Zillah Byng-Thorne as chair















March 30 (Reuters) - British advertising group M&C Saatchi Plc (SAA.L) on Thursday named media firm Future Plc's (FUTR.L) Chief Executive Officer Zillah Byng-Thorne as its chair effective from June 15.

The group also named current interim Chief Financial Officer Bruce Marson as its permanent CFO.

Byng-Thorne is set to step down from her role at Future on Friday. She will succeed Gareth Davis as Chair following his retirement from the Board at the close of this year's annual general meeting to be held in June.

M&C Saachi also named Chris Sweetland as a non-executive director, effective from June 15, to serve as a representative of AdvancedAdvT (ADVT.L), the investment vehicle of Vin Murria.

M&C rejected a takeover offer from AdvancedAdvT in May last year and removed Vin Murria, its biggest shareholder, from its board the following month.

Vin Murria and AdvancedAdvT together hold 22.2% of M&C Saachi's shares.

Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.