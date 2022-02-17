UK's Mondi to sell personal care business to Japan's Nitto Denko in $699 mln deal

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Paper and packaging company Mondi Plc (MNDI.L) said on Thursday it would sell its personal care components business to Japan's Nitto Denko Corp (6988.T), as the UK-based group focuses on building its core packaging and paper divisions.

The London-listed company said it would sell the business for 615 million euros ($698.58 million).

($1 = 0.8804 euros)

Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

