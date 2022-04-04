UK's Morrisons warns of profit hit from Ukraine crisis, inflation

April 4 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Morrisons on Monday warned that sales and core profit for the year could be hit by the crisis in Ukraine and rising inflation unless conditions improve.

Britain's fourth-largest grocer, which was acquired by private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, said the Russia-Ukraine conflict has had an impact on its sales and core profit since the beginning of February.

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

