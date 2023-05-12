UK's Royal Mail CEO Thompson to step down















May 12 (Reuters) - Royal Mail's CEO Simon Thompson plans to step down, its parent company said on Friday, weeks after the British postal company reached a deal with its largest labour union following a lengthy pay dispute.

International Distributions Services Plc (IDS) (IDSI.L) said its board was in "advanced stages" of appointing a new chief, and that Thompson had agreed to remain with the business until end-October, but did not give other details.

"He believes that, following the negotiators' agreement between Royal Mail and the CWU (Communication Workers Union), it is the right time for the company to move forward under new leadership," IDS said in a statement.

Thompson's departure comes after a prolonged period of disruption at the company as thousands of postal workers at Royal Mail held several nationwide strikes in 2022.

In April, the company's largest union reached an agreement over pay and other employment terms and the deal will be put to the vote in the coming weeks.

Shares in IDS were down 1.4% to 228 pence as of 1040 GMT.

Thompson, 56, joined the IDS board as a non-executive director in late 2017, after various stints in HSBC, Honda, Apple, Motorola and Ocado Group.

He became CEO at the postal company in 2021.

Royal Mail is set to publish results next Thursday.

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee











