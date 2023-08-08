UK's SIG expects challenging market conditions to stay

Aug 8 (Reuters) - UK building materials supplier SIG Plc (SHI.L) said on Tuesday it expected market conditions to remain challenging in the second half of the year across its geographic end markets.

The London-listed company maintained its recently revised full-year profit forecast after recording a 23% drop in first-half underlying operating profit to nearly 33 million pounds ($42.11 million).

($1 = 0.7837 pounds)

Reporting by Anchal Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

