UK's Ted Baker says bidder Sycamore to take part in sale process
April 13 (Reuters) - Ted Baker Plc (TED.L) said on Wednesday private equity firm Sycamore would be part of its sale process, days after the British fashion retailer disclosed it was open to a sale following a flurry of takeover interest.
The retailer last week launched a formal sale process after Sycamore improved its takeover proposal and another third party showed interest in bidding for the company. read more
Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur
