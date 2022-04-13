UK's Ted Baker says bidder Sycamore to take part in sale process

A Ted Baker store is seen on Regent Street, in London, Britain, April 3, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

April 13 (Reuters) - Ted Baker Plc (TED.L) said on Wednesday private equity firm Sycamore would be part of its sale process, days after the British fashion retailer disclosed it was open to a sale following a flurry of takeover interest.

The retailer last week launched a formal sale process after Sycamore improved its takeover proposal and another third party showed interest in bidding for the company. read more

