UK's Travis Perkins slides as half-year profit dips
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Shares of Travis Perkins Plc (TPK.L), Britain's biggest seller of building materials, fell 10% on Tuesday, after the company reported lower first-half adjusted profit, hurt by a drop in do-it-yourself (DIY) sales.
The company reported adjusted operating profit of 163 million pounds ($198.73 million) in the six months to June 30, compared with 164 million pounds a year ago.
It said toolstation revenue was 4.6% lower, as fewer people bought DIY materials post pandemic.
($1 = 0.8202 pounds)
