UK's Wood Plc forecasts lower annual revenue as H1 profit falls

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Wood Plc (WG.L) forecast on Tuesday lower annual revenue after the engineering and consultancy firm reported a 14.1% fall in first-half profit, hurt by a drop in contracts from the energy sector due to weak oil demand.

The British firm, whose clients include Scottish gas network operator SGN and Shell plc, is under pressure from weakened global oil demand that has led to the cancellation of contracts by energy customers.

The Aberdeen-based company forecast annual revenue between $6.6 billion and $6.8 billion, lower than its year-ago revenue of $7.56 billion.

Wood said it expects annual profit margins in the range of 8.7% to 8.9%, buoyed by an uptick in activity in its high-margin consultancy business that provides services to energy and infrastructure companies.

The company's adjusted core profit came in at $262 million for the first half ended June 30, compared with $305 million a year earlier.

Reporting by Aditi Sebastian in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Reporting by Aditi Sebastian in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

