UK's Workspace says demand resilient in first quarter

July 6 (Reuters) - British office-space provider Workspace Group (WKP.L) said on Thursday customer demand remained resilient in the first quarter along with an improvement in pricing, driven by increased preference for short-term leases and flexible work-spaces.

Companies such as Workspace have outperformed traditional property companies as tenants prefer flexible office spaces and short-term leases over traditional work locations and longer contracts during times of economic uncertainty.

The London-focused firm that mainly counts small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and entrepreneurs as its clients said like-for-like rent roll was up 3.2% to 103.6 million pounds ($131.7 million) in the quarter ended June 30.

Workspace CEO Graham Clemett said London's SMEs were proving resilient in the current economic climate, with first-quarter like-for-like occupancy stable at 89.2%.

