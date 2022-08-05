U.N. food price index falls again in July

A load of corn is poured from a truck into a grain silo on a family farm in Ravenna, Ohio, U.S., October 11, 2021. REUTERS/Dane Rhys/

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The United Nations food agency's world price index declined again in July, edging further away from all-time highs hit in March.

The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 140.9 points last month versus a revised 154.3 for June.

The June figure was previously put at 154.2.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.