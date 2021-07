UniCredit bank logo is seen in Siena, Italy June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

MILAN, July 15 (Reuters) - UniCredit (CRDI.MI) announced further senior management changes on Thursday, simplifying its leadership structure as part of new CEO Andrea Orcel's reorganisation of Italy's second-biggest bank.

In May, less than a month after taking the job, Orcel announced an overhaul of top management, streamlining a structure designed by predecessor Jean Pierre Mustier.

