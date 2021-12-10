UniCredit to cut 950 jobs in Italy under new plan - unions

A UniCredit logo is seen in downtown Rome, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

MILAN, Dec 10 (Reuters) - UniCredit is set to cut 950 full-time positions in Italy under a new plan to the end of 2024 Italy's second-biggest bank presented on Thursday, unions said in a statement.

The cuts, mainly concentrated in central offices, will be carried out by retiring people, including by using an industry fund that allows staff to stop working a few years before they actually reach the pension age.

Individual buyout packages will also be considered, the unions said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.