UniCredit mulls cutting 3,000 jobs under new plan - sources

UniCredit bank logo is seen in Siena, Italy June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini//File Photo

MILAN, Dec 1 (Reuters) - UniCredit (CRDI.MI) is considering cutting 3,000 jobs through voluntary exits under a new strategic plan the Italian lender is due to present on Dec. 9, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The majority of the job cuts will affect corporate centres, the sources added.

Reporting by Valentina Za, writing by Agnieszka Flak

