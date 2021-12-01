Business
UniCredit mulls cutting 3,000 jobs under new plan - sources
1 minute read
MILAN, Dec 1 (Reuters) - UniCredit (CRDI.MI) is considering cutting 3,000 jobs through voluntary exits under a new strategic plan the Italian lender is due to present on Dec. 9, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The majority of the job cuts will affect corporate centres, the sources added.
Reporting by Valentina Za, writing by Agnieszka Flak
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.