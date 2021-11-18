Unilever strikes $5 bln deal with CVC for tea business - FT

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners has agreed to buy Unilever's (ULVR.L) tea business for 4.5 billion euros ($5.1 billion) after outbidding rival groups Advent and Carlyle, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing two sources.

The London-listed consumer goods company had been reviewing options for its global tea operations, home to PG Tips and Lipton brands.

Unilever and CVC were not immediately available for a comment.

($1 = 0.8814 euros)

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

